Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,188.09

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,188.09 ($28.92) and traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.32). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.39), with a volume of 321,221 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,172.56.

In other Pantheon International news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.75) per share, for a total transaction of £3,940.48 ($5,207.45).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

