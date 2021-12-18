Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.03

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865.03 ($51.08) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($51.21). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($51.08), with a volume of 5,102 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,865 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,865.03.

About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

