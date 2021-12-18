Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.37

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.37 ($97.04) and traded as high as €89.41 ($100.46). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €88.27 ($99.18), with a volume of 794,212 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BMW shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.86 ($115.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

