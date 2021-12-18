Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.65 ($0.51). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington bought 500,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,607.64).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

