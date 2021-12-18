Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.06

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.06 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), with a volume of 46,227 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

