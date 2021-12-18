ScPrime Trading Up 50.3% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $61,724.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,727,980 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

