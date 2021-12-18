Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball Purchases 41,717 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball bought 41,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UEPS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

