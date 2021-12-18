Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 54.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanger by 114.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

