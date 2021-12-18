Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 54.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanger by 114.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
