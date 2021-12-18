TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Robert J. Mccormick Acquires 3,500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

