Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 11,000 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

