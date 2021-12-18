Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 11,000 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
