John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $61,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $53.78 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

