Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 47,518 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $75,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

