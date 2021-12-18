Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $609.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

