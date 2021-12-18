Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

ILCG opened at $69.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

