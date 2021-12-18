Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $770,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

