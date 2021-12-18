Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

