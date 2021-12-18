Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $57.34 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.