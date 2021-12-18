Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.63 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.26.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.