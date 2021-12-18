Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80.

About Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Railcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Railcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.