aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $8.16. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 149,443 shares trading hands.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

The firm has a market cap of $222.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

