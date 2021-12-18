T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

