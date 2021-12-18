Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Rises By 64.3%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

