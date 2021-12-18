Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
