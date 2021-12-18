Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

