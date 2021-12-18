TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Update

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

