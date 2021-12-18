Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

