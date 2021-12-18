SAFE2 Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFE2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.