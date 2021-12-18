Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 688 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

