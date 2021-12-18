J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

