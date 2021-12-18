Truvestments Capital LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

