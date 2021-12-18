Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $109,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.