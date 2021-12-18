Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $55,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,008,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,661,914 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.67, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.