Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 160.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.