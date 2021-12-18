Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $56.95 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,426 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for about 23.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $56,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

