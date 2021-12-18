Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

