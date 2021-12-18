United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

