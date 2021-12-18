Ronald N. Tutor Sells 48,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 566,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

