Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.32.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $214.54 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

