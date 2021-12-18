Insider Buying: American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Director Purchases 168,782 Shares of Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Director Michael G. Layman acquired 168,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $291,992.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AREC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Resources by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 561,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Resources by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.