American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,163,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,103,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

