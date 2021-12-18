Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.