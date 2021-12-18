Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 307 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Five Below worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 102.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.40 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

