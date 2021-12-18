Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

RSG stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

