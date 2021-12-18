New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of LEA opened at $174.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

