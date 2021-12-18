True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

