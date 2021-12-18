Good Life Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock opened at $586.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day moving average is $579.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

