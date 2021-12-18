Sigma Planning Corp Sells 61 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,468.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

