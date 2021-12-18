Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

