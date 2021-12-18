Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 503.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

