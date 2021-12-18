Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 86.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,665,000. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

