The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 105.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

NYSE:BX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

